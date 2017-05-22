Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Isiaka Adeleke: We won’t wait for those who shunned invitation – Coroner

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Coroner Inquest set up by the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola to look into the sudden death of the first civilian Governor of the State, late Senator Isiaka Adeleke has adjourned its sitting to May 29 for presentation of findings. The Coroner in charge, Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara made this announcement during the court […]

Isiaka Adeleke: We won’t wait for those who shunned invitation – Coroner

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.