Isiaka Adeleke’s death: I have been administering injections on Senator for a long time – Nurse

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A nurse who allegedly administered injections on late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, Alfred Aderibigbe, on Thursday disclosed that he has been administering injections on the deceased lawmaker for a long time. Testifying before the coroner ordered by the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, Aderibigbe said he met the deceased lawmaker over 20 years ago while working […]

