Isiaka Adeleke’s death: Late Senator didn’t eat at my grandmother’s burial – APC Chairman, Akintola

Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun West Senatorial District, Amobi Akintola, on Monday claimed that the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, did not eat any thing at his grandmother, Bilikisu Salimonu’s burial on April 22. Testifying before a coroner ordered by the State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola to probe the cause of Adeleke’s death, Akintola […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

