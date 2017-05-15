Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Isiaka Adeleke’s death: Late Senator didn’t eat at my grandmother’s burial – APC Chairman, Akintola

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun West Senatorial District, Amobi Akintola, on Monday claimed that the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, did not eat any thing at his grandmother, Bilikisu Salimonu’s burial on April 22. Testifying before a coroner ordered by the State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola to probe the cause of Adeleke’s death, Akintola […]

Isiaka Adeleke’s death: Late Senator didn’t eat at my grandmother’s burial – APC Chairman, Akintola

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.