Isiaka Adeleke’s death: Senator ate rice served in open plate, without meat, fish – Laoye-Tomori
The Osun State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Titi Laoye-Tomori, in furtherance of her testimony before the Olusegun Ayilara-led coroner, has revealed that the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke hesitated before he ate from the rice he was served at a funeral ceremony of the grandmother of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun West […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
