Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Isiaka Adeleke’s death: Why I sat beside late Senator – Osun Deputy Governor, Laoye-Tomori

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Osun State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Titi Laoye-Tomori, has appeared before the coroner ordered by Governor Rauf Aregbesola to probe the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke. Laotye-Tomori said she waived her immunity to appear personally before the coroner because of the importance of the probe. Recall that the deputy governor and the late Adeleke were together […]

Isiaka Adeleke’s death: Why I sat beside late Senator – Osun Deputy Governor, Laoye-Tomori

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.