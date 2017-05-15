ISIS executes 145 civilians for trying to flee Mosul

According to an official in Iraq, the Islamic State Iraq and Syria( ISIS) has executed more than 145 civilians for trying to flee the western part of the Iraqi city of Mosul. The official said on Saturday that the civilians from the al-Zanjili neighbourhood in western Mosul were executed after they were caught attempting to …

The post ISIS executes 145 civilians for trying to flee Mosul appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

