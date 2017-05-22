Pages Navigation Menu

ISIS in plot to blow up British ports by planting bombs on fuel tankers – Express.co.uk

ISIS in plot to blow up British ports by planting bombs on fuel tankers
BRITISH ports are at the top of a new list of ISIS targets, sparking the deployment of Special Forces frogmen to search for mines attached to tankers. By Zoie O'Brien. PUBLISHED: 12:30, Mon, May 22, 2017 | UPDATED: 13:50, Mon, May 22, 2017 …

