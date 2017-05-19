Islamic Cleric & Entire Family Butchered To Death In Ogun, Including His 2yr-Old Son (Graphic Photos/Video)

Here are graphic photos of the Islamic cleric, Alhaji Abolere Ipenuren, who was killed in his home in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State alongside his wife and four children in the early hours of Tuesday… According to reports, the suspected assassins stormed the house of the National Missioner of Mujib Dawal Islamic Society, at about 2am on Tuesday.

The assassins were said to have scaled the fence and then used cutlass to hack the cleric and others in the house to death.

The incident occurred at Atiba area of Odogbolu Local Government Area.

The eldest child, a girl aged 11, her twin brothers, aged eight and the last female child, aged two were all killed.

All the victims have been buried in accordance with Muslim rites, amid wailing by sympathisers and relations.

The attackers, whose motive could not be ascertained, butchered the entire household with machetes.

