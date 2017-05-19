Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Islamic Cleric & Entire Family Butchered To Death In Ogun, Including His 2yr-Old Son (Graphic Photos/Video)

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Here are graphic photos of the Islamic cleric, Alhaji Abolere Ipenuren, who was killed in his home in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State alongside his wife and four children in the early hours of Tuesday… According to reports, the suspected assassins stormed the house of the National Missioner of Mujib Dawal Islamic Society, at about 2am on Tuesday.

The assassins were said to have scaled the fence and then used cutlass to hack the cleric and others in the house to death.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The incident occurred at Atiba area of Odogbolu Local Government Area.

The eldest child, a girl aged 11, her twin brothers, aged eight and the last female child, aged two were all killed.

All the victims have been buried in accordance with Muslim rites, amid wailing by sympathisers and relations.

The attackers, whose motive could not be ascertained, butchered the entire household with machetes.

The post Islamic Cleric & Entire Family Butchered To Death In Ogun, Including His 2yr-Old Son (Graphic Photos/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.