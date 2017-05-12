Islamic cleric who allegedly insulted Emir Sanusi arraigned, granted N1m bail

An Islamic cleric, Shiek Nasiru Bazallah who was accused of allegedly insulting the Emir of Kano, Mallam Lamido Sanusi, has, Friday, been granted bail in the sum of N1 million naira after being arraigned before a Kano Magistrate Court by the police.

The prosecution had alleged that the cleric incited disturbance and attempted to defame the character of the monarch, contrary to Section 114, 392 and 399 of the penal code.

Recall that on May 8, 2017 Emir Sanusi lodged a complaint with the Kano State Commissioner of Police,claiming that the defendant, on March 20, 2017, acted in a manner which defamed his character.

Emir Sanusi said that Shiek Nasiru Bazallah had gathered his adherents at Goron Dutse quarters, where he made statements to incite disturbance and defame the monarch.

But the defendant said the allegations levelled against him were false, urging the court to admit him to bail.

Although police prosecutor, Inspector Haziel Ledapwa, told the court that police investigation was still ongoing in the matter, the presiding magistrate, Hassan Fagge, in his rulling, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million naira, including two reliable sureties.

He also ruled that the two sureties must be directors at any federal ministry.

The post Islamic cleric who allegedly insulted Emir Sanusi arraigned, granted N1m bail appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

