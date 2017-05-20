Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Islamic scholars offer special prayers for President Buhari in Zamfara

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Special Prayer was organised for President Muhammadu Buhari by Islamic scholars in Zamfara on Friday for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari is presently on medical check-up in London. The prayer session was organised by the state government as part of the activities to mark the second anniversary of Buhari. It is also …

The post Islamic scholars offer special prayers for President Buhari in Zamfara appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.