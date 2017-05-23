Islamic State claims Manchester concert bombing

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Tuesday for bombing a pop concert in the British city of Manchester and killing 22 people, including children.

The group said in a statement published on its social media channels that “one of the caliphate’s soldiers placed bombs among the crowds,” and threatened more attacks.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

