Israeli Govt. to award scholarships to over 100 Nigerian IDP kids
Vanguard
The State of Israel is planning to award scholarship to over 100 children among the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Adamawa, Israeli Ambassador, Mr Guy Feldman said on Friday. Feldman disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian …
