Israeli National TV Station Airs Documentary On TB Joshua’s Planned Relocation [VIDEO]

Preparations for Prophet T.B. Joshua’s relocation to Israel seem to be heating up with the airing of a documentary on national Israeli television about the impending arrival of the Nigerian cleric.

Reshet TV, one of the most successful television networks in Israel, aired an 11-minute feature on Joshua in Hebrew, detailing his recent visits to Israel and meetings with government dignitaries.

According to the video’s introduction aired on Isreali Channel 2, “the man responsible for 60% of the tourism in Nigeria announced that he is moving to Israel”.

The documentary, subsequently uploaded to YouTube, was punctured with clips of Joshua ministering on Emmanuel TV, along with his recent journey around Israel.

He is often seen in the company of Rabbi Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, the Founder of Israel’s award-winning rescue agency, ZAKA, who recently presented Joshua with an award in honour of his extensive humanitarian efforts.

“How did you get your power,” an Israeli journalist questioned Joshua in an interview, intrigued by the clips of ‘deliverance from demonic possession’ he viewed on Emmanuel TV.

“From my Father, Jesus, who was born in this land,” Joshua answered with a smile. “I am an inheritance of His grace.”

Interviewing foreign pilgrims who were undergoing baptism at the historical site of the Jordan River, the film-maker questioned a lady whether she had ever heard of T.B. Joshua. “Well, I live in the US and I know him because he is popular in the US,” she responded.

News outlets and social media across Africa have been agog with news of Joshua’s planned move to Israel, several prominent Nigerian government figures calling on the cleric to rescind his decision.

