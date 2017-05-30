It has been difficult time in Delta, says Okowa

• Obaseki seeks people’s support

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa said his administration experienced difficult times in the last two years.The governor who stated this yesterday in Asaba at the thanksgiving service held to mark his two years in office recalled that his first year in office was like a “Theatre of war orchestrated by various militant groups who destroyed oil facilities while agitating for the right of Niger Delta as oil producing states.”

Noting that indigenes of Delta have been very supportive in ensuring his administration succeeds, the governor also thanked religious leaders across the state including monarchs who supported him through prayers.

But some women from Burutu, Bomadi and Warri-South West local council who were at the event in Asaba, accused the governor of marginalisation.One of the women, Mrs. Ebi Tamunor said: “We have not seen the prosperity Governor Okowa promised, instead he had imposed different taxes on us and our husbands who have no jobs.”

The governor, who described the allegation as untrue, said: “Government is a continuum. We cannot finish everything within four years, but we will do our best to fulfill our promises for Deltans.”

He added: “I’m a lucky governor, this is because I have the support of Chief James Ibori, our political leader and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan as the former governor I took over from.” He expressed hope that the state would soon make considerable progress.

Also, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has assured people of the state that his administration is committed to adhering to democratic conduct and ideals.He said: “Needs and demands are in legions, but the resources available are inadequate. Democracy requires all hands to be on deck. The people have many roles to play just as the government, which represents their interests cannot afford to run away from its responsibilities.”

Obaseki stated this in a statement where he congratulated residents of the state on Democracy Day. The governor vowed to promote the rule of law, fair distribution of resources, improve the people’s welfare and develop infrastructures.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News – Nigerian Newspaper – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

