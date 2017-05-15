Pages Navigation Menu

It is abominable to wish Buhari dead – Alaafin warns Nigerians

Posted on May 15, 2017

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has declared that it is totally wrong for anyone to wish President Muhammadu Buhari dead. He said it was abominable to wish anyone created by God dead. The Alaafin, who said he had been following the debate over the president’s health, noted that it was against African culture […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

