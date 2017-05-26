Pages Navigation Menu

Italian fashion designer Laura Biagiotti dies at age 73 – New York Post

Italian fashion designer Laura Biagiotti dies at age 73
ROME — Laura Biagiotti, an Italian fashion designer who conquered global markets with her soft, loose women's clothes and luxurious knits that won her the nickname “Queen of Cashmere,” died on Friday following a heart attack. She was 73. Biagiotti …
