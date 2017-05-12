Pages Navigation Menu

Italy antitrust body fines Whatsapp over customer data terms
Business Insider
ROME, May 12 (Reuters) – Italy's antitrust watchdog said on Friday it was imposing a 3 million-euro ($3.3 million) fine on messaging service Whatsapp for allegedly obliging users to agree to sharing their personal data with its parent company Facebook.
