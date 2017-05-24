Italy: Coast guards recover bodies of migrants

Italy’s Coast Guards have said that 20 dead bodies have been seen in the sea some 30 miles off the coast of Libya, as efforts to rescue some 1,700 people packed onto 15 boats continued.

Coast Guard Commander Cosimo Nicastro told Reuters: “200 people fell into the water when one of the boats listed dangerously.”

“At least 20 dead bodies were spotted in the water.

Co-founder of humanitarian rescue group MOAS, Chris Catrambone, said on Twitter that many corpses had been brought on board their ship, and that toddlers were among the dead seen in the water.

The Coast Guard is calling in more ships to help with rescues, Nicastro said.

Apart from the MOAS vessel, a tug boat was assisting in rescues coordinated by the Italian Coast Guard in Rome

The post Italy: Coast guards recover bodies of migrants appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

