Itel donates to Motherland School students

Itel Mobile Nigeria, manufacturer of mobile phones as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, reached out to the students and pupils of Motherland Group of schools, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

In his welcome address, Mr. Oke Umurhohwo, who is the Marketing Communications Manager, Itel Mobile Nigeria told the excited youths that the need to support education and to encourage pupils and students to learn were some of the reasons for coming all the way from Lagos to put smiles on their faces.

“Itel Mobile Nigeria supports education and we encourage youths to learn because education to Itel Nigeria Mobile is very paramount. Our believe is that promotion of CSR will boost the morale of the students and also allow the parents to save money. We don’t give condition or priorities before reaching out to those we believe are in need of it” Oke said

In her own address, the proprietress of Motherland Group of Schools, Mrs. Abosede Onabanjo, who was full of smiles and appreciation throughout the one hour exercise said that Itel Mobile Nigeria gesture, which was the first of its kind in her school will go a long way in encouraging the children to come to school regularly as well as solving the problems of those without inadequate educational materials.

