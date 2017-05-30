Pages Navigation Menu

Its Better To Be Pregnant Before Marriage and I Dont Have To Be Married To Pregnant, says Anita Joseph

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actress Anita Joseph confirms with photo evidence that she is pregnant with twins and blasts a fan who tried to preach to her about having a baby out of wedlock….. Now here comes the interesting part…Anita says It is African nonsense to believe that one must be married to be pregnant.. What do you think? …

