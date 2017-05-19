It’s disrespectful sharing Moji Olaiya’s vulnerable picture – Aiyeola

London-based actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, on Friday urged her colleagues and sympathisers to mourn the late actress, Moji Olaiya, in a respectable manner.

The plea followed Friday’s circulation of a picture showing the late actress lying on a hospital bed with tubes running across her neck and nose.

“People should please respect Moji’s dignity,” a tearful Ayeola said.

“It’s disrespectful sharing such picture on social media.

“I am doing this to ask whoever posted that picture of her at a vulnerable state to please pull it down, as it has been reposted.”

“I personally think it is wrong for someone who cherished her private life so much. You are not protecting her dignity.

“You should consider that she has got a grown up child and aged mother. If you want to celebrate her, do it with wonderful pictures.”

The actress added that her colleague’s death was an eye opener.

She stated: “I’m sorry for being emotional, but I see myself in that state. Is this the way you will keep posting pictures of me? It’s so sad.

“Would Moji allow such pictures? I have been sending personal messages to colleagues to pull down the picture.”

Olaiya died of cardiac arrest in Canada Wednesday.

