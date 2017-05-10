It’s Never Too Late! 88-Year Old Man graduates from College

An 88-year old man, Horace Sheffield of Barnesville, Georgia has completed his lifelong goal to graduate college on Friday. The 88-year-old, along with his tutor Amanda Brannock, walked across the stage to accept his diploma at Shorter University. Speaking to ABC News, his granddaughter, Jill Brazier said; “He’s smart as a whip, I’m not even lying,”. […]

