“It’s not a battle we can fight in a day” – Eniola Badmus insists Piracy is on a Steady Decline in Nigeria | Watch

Top Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus is of the opinion that piracy in Nigeria is not as bad as it used to be a while back. While speaking with Hip TV recently, the actress explained that while in the past, it was so terrible that producers had to head to Alaba to personally fight the pirates, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

