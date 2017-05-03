It’s Official: Singer Banky W proposes to Adesua Etomi

Nigerian singer, rapper and actor Banky W has officially proposed to his girlfriend Actress Adesua Etomi.

Adesua and Banky W have acted as lovers in a music video and the blockbuster movie, The Wedding Party and now it is for real.

Banky took to his twitter and Instagram handle to officially announce his proposal to Adesua and talked about how they created chemistry in the movie, “The Wedding Party”.

“We didn’t know the chemistry lasted into reality.’’

Earlier this morning, Adesua confirmed the proposal with the following text on her official instagram page today @AdesuaEtomi

“I went to an event in 2015 and I suppose that was the beginning of something amazing because once banky saw me, he decided that he was going to be my biggest fan.

He slid into my DM and sent the funniest message and that was how we became friends. At the time, I wasn’t interested in anything but a friendship and he was very respectful of that and so we stayed just friends for about a year and a half.

Our friendship opened my eyes to a lot of things. Opened my eyes to the type of man Olubankole is and WHAT A MAN. WHAT A MIGHTY GOOD MAN.

Olubankole, Your Heart is pure and good, to the very core. You are proof that God is real, you are proof that what’s on the inside is greater and so much more powerful than what we see on the outside and you are the evidence of what I hoped for. I bless God for entrusting my heart in your hands because I know it’s safe. You are everything i prayed for and so much more.

Thank you for praying with me, fasting with me, always making time for me, laughing with me, and caring more about me than yourself. Thank you for being kind, loving and full of Integrity.

And i’d like to say one more thing. I’m SO SORRY that it took me sooo long to realise that it was you. It has always been you. It couldn’t have been anyone else.

In February 2017, you said you couldn’t be without me and asked me to be your wife and I said YES cause I can’t be without you.

It will be an absolute pleasure and one of the greatest blessings of my life to walk the path of life with you.

Thank you for being who you are.

My goodluck charm, my King, my lover, my bestfriend.

I love you till eternity and beyond.

No, This Is not a movie.

Future Mrs W.”