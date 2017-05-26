It’s Quite Clear That The Pope Thinks Trump Is Satan Reincarnated [Video]

Donald met the Pope, the Pope met Donald, the world goes on.

What is worth a look, though, is the Pope’s face during the meeting.

There’s that photo above, which tells its own story, but of course pictures can be snapped at the exact wrong moment in the happiest of times.

This video, though, shows something a little different. Look at that face drop, that moment when you can’t believe just who a first-world country has chosen as their leader:

when you start to feel OK for a minute then remember that we’re all fucked pic.twitter.com/z6UeOOCEZZ — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) May 25, 2017

There’s a lot of pain behind those eyes.

Consider for a moment that the world’s most religious man wrote an essay trying to convince the sitting U.S. president to believe in science.

Here’s ABC:

Pope Francis also gave a message of peace and three bound papal documents — including his 2015 encyclical titled Laudato Si on the need to protect the environment — which to some degree define his papacy and priorities, including the family and the environment. The Pope told Mr Trump he signed the message “personally for you”. Mr Trump said he would read the books.

The gift was interpreted by some media commentators as a clear statement to the President as Mr Trump considers whether to honour the Paris agreement on addressing climate change.

And what did Donald give in return? Some pretty dope gifts, to be honest, although you can bet they weren’t chosen by the president himself:

Mr Trump presented the pontiff with a custom-bound, first-edition set of Martin Luther King Jr’s works, an engraved stone from the King memorial in Washington and a bronze sculpture of a flowering lotus titled Rising Above. “I think you’ll enjoy them. I hope you do,” Mr Trump said.

I’ve saved the best for last, friends. Of course this isn’t real, but it sure did put a smile on our faces:

When you try to treat the pope like your wife When you have no idea where those hands have been… #TRUMP #thepope pic.twitter.com/Wvhujru1My — lafemmemerveilleuse (@largottes) May 25, 2017

The internet never ceases to amaze.

[source:abc]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

