Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

It’s the Month of May and You Can’t Afford to Miss the New & Amazing Shows on DStv

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It’s the month of May, and there is no better time with DStv. Now you can enjoy new shows like BATTLEGROUND on Africa Magic Showcase, channel 151 weeknights at 8pm or watch revenge and love play out on IRON ROSE on Telemundo, Channel 118 at 9:10pm. Won’t that be fun? On Sunday, May 21st, Harry Bosch […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.