It’s the Month of May and You Can’t Afford to Miss the New & Amazing Shows on DStv

It’s the month of May, and there is no better time with DStv. Now you can enjoy new shows like BATTLEGROUND on Africa Magic Showcase, channel 151 weeknights at 8pm or watch revenge and love play out on IRON ROSE on Telemundo, Channel 118 at 9:10pm. Won’t that be fun? On Sunday, May 21st, Harry Bosch […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

