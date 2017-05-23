Pages Navigation Menu

It’s too early to judge Buhari – Presidency to Nigerians

Posted on May 23, 2017

The Presidency, on Tuesday said it was too early to say President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has failed Nigerians. This remark was made by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina while giving a mid-term report of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration. Adesina said this in company of fellow Presidential […]

