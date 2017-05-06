I’ve got room to get even better- Anthony Joshua

ANTHONY JOSHUA last week revealed how he plans to become an even greater heavyweight champion of the world. Joshua outlined the tasks he is setting himself during what his promoter Eddie Hearn would prefer to be a two or three-month holiday.

‘I’ll try not to go to the gym for a bit but I will keep working outside so as not to let my condition go,’ Joshua said. ‘That would be stupid, now that we’ve reached this point on my journey.

‘Whatever I’m doing I’ll be thinking about how to get better. I’m not perfect but what I can do is to perfect what I’m good at. Like knocking people out.

‘I’m going to look back over the detail of this fight. I’m going to make notes about the points I need to address to improve. And when I go back in the gym I will make sure we go work on it.’

The post I’ve got room to get even better- Anthony Joshua appeared first on Vanguard News.

