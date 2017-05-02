I’ve remained single because men are scared of me – Actress Yvonne Okoro
Popular Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Okoro, has revealed why she has been single for over two years. She said the reason is that men are scared to ask her out because they see her as a high-class lady. She said this in an interview during the launch of Glam Africa Magazine in Accra. According to her, […]
