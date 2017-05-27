Iwobi Celebrates FA Cup Win As CAF Hail Arsenal’s African Stars

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi has expressed his delight that Arsenal had something to smile about in what has been a tough season following their 2-1 win against 10-man Chelsea in Staurday’s FA Cup final, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Iwobi was an unused substitute for Arsenal in the final which saw Super Eagles teammate Victor Moses sent off for a dive.

Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal the lead in the fourth minute but Diego Costa equalised for Chelsea in the 76th minute.

But three minutes later, Aaron Ramsey scored the winner to secure Arsenal’s 13th FA Cup title.

“Feels great to end the season on a high. Our Fans were unbelievable today. Back To North London with the FA Cup,” Iwobi wrote on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Africa Football have congratulated Iwobi and Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny after Arsenal were crowned 2016/2017 FA Cup winners on Saturday.

While Iwobi was an unused substitute for Arsenal, Elneny was brought on for Sanchez in the 90th minute.

“Congratulations Mohamed Elneny for clinching the Emirates FA Cup. Well done. And also congratulations Alex Iwobi for the great finish of the season,” CAF wrote on Twitter.

