Iwobi could lose national team spot to Success

May 5, 2017

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi who has lost his starting spot at Arsenal could suffer same faith with the Nigeria national team.

Coach of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr was impressed by the way Watford star Isaac Success turned the recent friendly tie against Senegal in favour of Nigeria after replacing Iwobi.

Iwobi struggled against the physicality of the Senegalese in the 1-1 draw in London, but Success proved to Rohr that he can thrive in physical battles, something Rohr feels is needed against African teams.

Success however need to match or surpass same feat in the Eagles next friendly game against Corsica Island to stand a chance of knocking Iwobi out of the team for the AFCON 2019 Qualifiers against South Africa in Uyo.

The Watford star has struggled to shake off fitness issues following his big money move from Granada in the summer. The issue has reduced him to a substitute for Watford as coach Walter Mazzari has other forwards ahead of him.

 

