Iwobi will fight for Arsenal future if… – Okocha

Former Nigeria star Jay-Jay Okocha has predicted Alex Iwobi will fight on at Arsenal even if Arsene Wenger does not continue as manager.

Twenty years old Iwobi made his first-team debut in October 2015 and gave Wenger reasons why he should be an important part of the Gunners’ plans with impressive performances.

However, the the last time Iwobi made an appearance in the Premier League was the 2-2 draw with Manchester City on April 2, prompting speculation that his long-term future could be away from Emirates Stadium.

Although Wenger himself is yet to confirm if he will sign a new contract to stay on beyond this season, Okocha, an uncle to Iwobi uncle, does not believe the fates of the two men are linked.

“It’s not easy to break into an Arsenal team from youth,” the former Paris Saint-Germain and Bolton Wanderers man told Omnisport.

“A young player won’t cope with a whole season. It’s understandable he’s not been playing recently. Overall he has done well.

“No player is happy when he’s not playing but he’s still learning, he’s still young.

“He’s not playing for Wenger. He’s playing for Arsenal, even though Wenger gave him the opportunity. If Wenger goes, he’ll fight on.”

“I don’t think Wenger should go,” he said. “They’ve been up there for 20 years, you’d expect they’d have one or two bad seasons.

“He’s one of the best coaches in the world and he deserves a lot of respect for what he’s done.”

