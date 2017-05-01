Iyabo Ojo Show Off Her Dancing Skills At An Event
Mother of two, Iyabo Ojo shows off her dance moves in this clip taken from a party. ‘I can’t come and kill myself,’ the Nollywood actress said while getting her groove on. Watch video below https://www.instagram.com/p/BThs9g-jC_G/?taken-by=iyaboojofespris Source: Instagram
