Iyabo Ojo Show Off Her Dancing Skills At An Event

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mother of two, Iyabo Ojo shows off her dance moves in this clip taken from a party.  ‘I can’t come and kill myself,’ the Nollywood actress said while getting her groove on. Watch video below https://www.instagram.com/p/BThs9g-jC_G/?taken-by=iyaboojofespris Source: Instagram

