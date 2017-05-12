Iyaloja: Ibadan indigenes criticise Olubadan’s actions

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—SOME Concerned Ibadan indigenes have described as unacceptable the administrative style of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, saying controversies trailing the actions of the monarch were avoidable.

The group took exception to the raging crisis on the removal of Iyaloja of Ibadanland, Chief Labake Lawal, noting the action of the monarch was unfair.

Led by Alhaji Muili Akanbi and Mr. Layiwola Lapade, President and General-Secretary of the group respectively, the group said the crisis that emanated from the removal and installation of a new Iyaloja has not only caused sharp division among the market men and women in the metropolis , but it is also generating tension capable of rupturing the fragile peace of the state.

The group maintained that it was wrong for the monarch to reconstruct, redefine and redesign the Olubadan-in-Council to consist him and his wives as against him and the high chiefs.

The group said the present Olubadan had attracted a lot of avoidable controversies and even litigations to the throne since his coronation over a year ago.

