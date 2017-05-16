IYALOJA: Ibadan traditional council divided over Lawal’s replacement

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—THINGS have fallen apart within the hierarchy of Olubadan-in-Council, the highest traditional council in Ibadanland over the removal of Iyaloja, Chief Labake Lawal and installation of a new one, Chief Iswat Ameringun as most senior chiefs, High Chiefs Lekan Balogun, Owolabi Olakulehin and others distanced themselves from the controversial decision.

High Chief Balogun is the next to Olubadan on the Olubadan chieftaincy line.

Contrary to the claims from the palace of Olubadan that the decision to remove and install new Iyaloja was a collective decision of the council, the two prominent high chiefs it was rather a unilateral decision of the monarch who, they alleged, did not listen to a wise counsel that he should not venture into the trade issue.

The two high chiefs who spoke on behalf of others also said they were not kept abreast of the recent installation of Chief Olayiwola Lakojo, a former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, as the Mayegun of Ibadanland.

One of the high chiefs who commended Vanguard for the fair coverage of the crisis said out of 13 members of the council, only the monarch and one other chief took the decision.

He said the comments that the decision was taken by Olubadan-in-council was a complete falsehood meant to dent the image of the council vowing that majority of members who are opposed to the decision would not allow the reputation of the council to be rubbished.

The post IYALOJA: Ibadan traditional council divided over Lawal’s replacement appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

