IYC berates Reps decision against IOCs’ relocation to N Delta

Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has condemned the House of Representatives for rejecting a motion by Hon. Goodluck Opiah calling on the House to direct multinational oil companies to relocate their administrative headquarters to the Niger Delta. Spokesman for the body, Mr Daniel Dasimaka said the action of the green chambers had capacity to rupture the peace in the region.

Dasimaka, in a statement, hailed lawmakers who stormed out of the House against the decision, saying Vice President Yemi Osibanjo should give effect to his order to multinationals on behalf of the federal government recently that they should relocate their administrative headquarters to the region.

