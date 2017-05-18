ANC wants cash increase for political parties – News24

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 18, 2017


ANC wants cash increase for political parties
Cape Town – The African National Congress wants to increase public funding for political parties, and also greater transparency on the funding parties receive from private donors. ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu on Thursday announced that the party will …
ANC calls for inquiry into private financing of political partiesCitizen
Jackson Mthembu wants more money for parties‚ but wants them to declare private donationsTimes LIVE

