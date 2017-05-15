Jada appointed Wikki Tourists General Manager

Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar Esq, has approved the appointment of Auwalu Baba Jada as the new General Manager of Wikki Tourists, SportingLife can report.

The appointment was contained in a release signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Bello Shehu Ilelah and a copy made available to SportingLife.

According to the release, the Governor approved the appointment of a rescue team for Wikki Tourists with Jada as General Manager and it’s with immediate effect.

Jada replaced former chairman, Isa Matori who was relieved of his appointment few weeks ago. He was until his new appointment the team’s General Coordinator.

The rescue team also have ex-international and Super Eagles Team Coordinator, Patrick Pascal as Adviser.

Other members include, Mohammed Bawa (ATBU), Sadiq Yusuf Zaria, Paul Gambar, Umar Ahmed Helah while Abdullahi Ibrahim will serve as team’s secretary.

The rescue team will be reporting to the Governor through the Special Adviser Labour Relations, Alhaji Maijama Mato.

Jada joined Wikki Tourists as a Welfare Officer in 1999 before he was moved to Team Manager position two years later.

He served as the Team Manager for eight years before he was appointed acting chairman in 2001.

Jada left the club to serve in the Nigeria Premier League (NPL) for four years as Head of Competition and he also worked for two years when the League Management Company (LMC) took over the league.

He came back to Wikki Tourists in 2016 as General Coordinator.

The post Jada appointed Wikki Tourists General Manager appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

