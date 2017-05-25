Jaiz Bank Forecasts N316m Q2 Profit

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Jaiz Bank Plc has projected a profit before tax (PBT) of N316.281 million for the second quarter of 2017 as against N203.679 million realised in the first quarter.

It also forecasts a total income of N2.4 billion within the period under review compared to N1.4 billion which it grossed in the first three months of the year.

According to the bank, it hopes to increase its total asset to N101.4 billion by the end of June this year compared to N78.7 million recorded at the end of March.

Speaking at the bank’s 5th annual general meeting Wednesday in Abuja, the Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Hassan Usman, said the estimates, which are in line with the future projection of the bank are realisable.

Hassan said as the bank was being positioned for the future, the focus shall be on the retail market for both financing assets and deposits mobilisation.

His words: “The consequence of this retail strategy is not going to be limited to preponderance of retail funding and assets creation but shall include lowering incidence of credit default risk, consistent support for the MSME sector, preservation of shareholders fund due to reduction in impairment, greater investment in technology and steady sustainable growth in profitability.”

The bank’s performance in 2016 showed 38 per cent growth in financing and 30 per cent deposit inflows. It also recorded an increase in its gross income from financing from N4.9 billion in 2015 to N5.5 billion in 2016.

This performance was described by the chief executive as the beginning of a success story, which was achieved as a “result of a consistent and sustained focus on the needs of our customers and the employees that serve them, through the provision of excellent service, great products and continued investment in the knowledge set that underpins our kind of banking model.”

The Chairman of the bank, Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallabalso reiterated the focus of the bank, which is to ultimately expand beyond the shores of Nigeria. He emphasised that the National outlook status of the bank has broaden its horizon and therefore positioned it to become more profitable.

