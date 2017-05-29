Jakande set the template for Lagos devt — Bello

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande has been described as the administration that set the template and the ball rolling for the development of proactive and progressive governance in the State.

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr. Tunji Bello made the remarks during the Lagos@50 gala night, held at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, weekend.

According to Bello: “Without prejudice to the incursion of the military in governance and administration of the State, the first civilian government of His Excellency, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, set the template and the ball rolling for the development of proactive and progressive governance in the State, and this has never departed the streets of Lagos for any reason.

“Lagos is making progress today, because, it is a melting pot. We have always welcomed everyone to live, to trade, to work, to explore and to enjoy. Out of this, we have become stronger, enterprising and always looking towards prosperity. It is a loving spirit. And it is that spirit with which we celebrate our sojourn.

“All these, our governments, since 1967, be it military or civilian, have embraced and have continued to embrace. From these, we have consistently made progress; we have excelled, even when the nation is surmounting challenges.

