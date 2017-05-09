Jakarta’s Christian Governor Ahok jailed for two years for blasphemy – The Sydney Morning Herald
The Sydney Morning Herald
Jakarta's Christian Governor Ahok jailed for two years for blasphemy
Jakarta: In a shock verdict the Christian Governor of Jakarta has been jailed for two years for blaspheming against Islam despite the prosecution requesting only a suspended sentence for the lesser offence of inciting hatred. The five-judge panel of …
