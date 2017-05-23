JAMB 2017 Change Of Course/Institution Has Just Began.

Information reaching us at Students Nigeria has it that the 2017 JAMB Change of Course/Institution Process has begun. According to the reports we received, this process can only be done at the accredited CBT Centres. Before you head out to check if this process has started at an accredited CBT Centre around you, please ensure …

The post JAMB 2017 Change Of Course/Institution Has Just Began. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

