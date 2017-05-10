JAMB 2017: Top 10 States With Highest Number Applicants

Details of the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination emerged on Tuesday with Imo State indigenes topping the list of candidates that registered for the examination.

Continue reading JAMB 2017: Top 10 States With Highest Number Applicants at Nigeria Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges News.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

