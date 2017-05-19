Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB 2017 UTME Registration Still On, Ends May 28th 2017

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Education, JAMB

This is to inform all the candidates who are still willing to apply for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), that they can still do so as the registration has been extended. The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has disclosed that JAMB’s portal …

