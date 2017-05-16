Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB 2017 UTME Results Released – See Details on How to Check Yours

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The JAMB 2017 UTME Results have been released for some candidates that wrote earlier. Candidates that wrote their UTME as early as 13th May should be able to check theirs now. How to Check JAMB 2017 UTME Results  According to media reports, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has released the result of the Computer Based …

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars.

