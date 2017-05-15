JAMB: 440,000 candidates sat for UTME in 2 days – Oloyede

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, says no fewer than 440,000 candidates have sat for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) within two days across the country. Oloyede told newsmen in Abuja on Monday that the exams would end in Bauchi, Abia, Niger states and some other states on […]

JAMB: 440,000 candidates sat for UTME in 2 days – Oloyede

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

