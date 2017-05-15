JAMB: 440,000 Candidates Sit For UTME Across Nigeria On Day 2

At least 440,000 candidates have sat for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) within two days across the country.

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, made this known in Abuja on Monday during a tour of the examination centres in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Oloyede said that the exams would end in Bauchi, Abia, Niger states and some other states on May 15 while the UTME would continue in Kebbi state, Lagos state, Oyo and some other states.

He also said that some centres in Delta state were underutilised, adding that the Board would fully involve the centres in future exams.

Oloyede further called on candidates to avoid being exploited by unscrupulous persons in the name of getting exam questions for them.

The JAMB Registrar said that a case of a person who attacked JAMB officials in Abia state had been reported to the security personnel.

“I believe everything is going on well. We are monitoring the situation except for a person that was said to have attacked our staff in Abia state this morning. “Candidates should be careful because some of these people go about telling the candidates they can give them questions. “We are therefore appealing to people to do everything according to the law and avoid cutting corners with JAMB,’’ he said.

