Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB Advices Candidates To Check Their E-mails For UTME Centres.

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examination (JAMB) has advised candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to check their e-mails for notification of their test centres. The examination is expected to hold on Saturday, May 13. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s head of media and information, gave the advice on Thursday in Lagos. Benjamin said the …

The post JAMB Advices Candidates To Check Their E-mails For UTME Centres. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.