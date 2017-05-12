JAMB Advices Candidates To Check Their E-mails For UTME Centres.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examination (JAMB) has advised candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to check their e-mails for notification of their test centres. The examination is expected to hold on Saturday, May 13. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s head of media and information, gave the advice on Thursday in Lagos. Benjamin said the …

