JAMB: Al-Makura outlaws ASUSS for disrupting exams

Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Almakura, has proscribed the activities of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) in the state, for “disruption” of Saturday’s Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams. The union is accused of causing confusion during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Computer Based Test (CBT) as well as National Examination […]

JAMB: Al-Makura outlaws ASUSS for disrupting exams

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

