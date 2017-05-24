Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB Boss Affirms That Teachers Registration Act Will Remove Quacks.

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Education, JAMB, News | 0 comments

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede JAMB Boss has said that the implementation of the Teachers Registration Council Act will remove quacks and unqualified teachers from the teaching profession. He said the government is afraid to register teachers due to lack of political will. The JAMB boss said argued that when implemented, the Act will improve the profession. …

The post JAMB Boss Affirms That Teachers Registration Act Will Remove Quacks. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.